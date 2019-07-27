Prez Kovind pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Srinagar

3 Service Chiefs honour martyrs at Kargil War Memorial Drass

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war by laying a wreath at the war Memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Kashmir’s Badami Bagh cantonment here, officials said. The President was scheduled to take part in the function at Drass War memorial in the morning but bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue.

“President Kovind paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial here,” an Army official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to soldiers.

“I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India (Maa Bharati) on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he tweeted.

India’s victory in the war is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In another tweet, Modi shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers.

“During the Kargil war in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

“The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” he wrote.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with Army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

Earlier, commemoration of 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was conducted at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The three Service Chiefs took part in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the iconic Kargil War Memorial on the occasion.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath, followed by observation of two minutes silence by all present. Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, also paid their respects to the martyrs. Several senior military and civilian dignitaries were also present on the occasion, including Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps.

Proceedings of the day began with wreath laying by senior dignitaries at the imposing War Memorial located at the foothills of the Tololing feature. This was followed by flagging in of the “Victory Flame” by the Chief of Army Staff and merging of the same with the Eternal Flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

After the Wreath Laying Ceremony, the Service Chiefs visited the Hut of Remembrance, located in the War Memorial premises, where they paid tributes to the martyrs and were briefed on the valour of the brave soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the epic battles fought in the summer of 1999. The Chiefs also took time out to interact with the invitees especially Veer Naris and Veterans as well as troops deployed in the sector.

Martyrs supreme sacrifice ensured sanctity of borders: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the heroes who fought tough battles during the conflict, saying their unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice ensured the safety and sanctity of the country’s borders.

The Union minister, along with his deputy Shripad Yesso Naik, and the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force — Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar and Air Force Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria — paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in the India Gate complex here.

“Paid homage to martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice ensured the safety and sanctity of our borders,” Singh tweeted.

It was on July 26, 1999, dubbed ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, that Indian armed forces had declared a win in the Kargil conflict against Pakistan after the neighbouring country’s infiltration.

The India Army responded to the intrusion with Operation Vijay — the name given to India’s limited war against Pakistan in 1999, fighting battles on icy heights of Kargil.

In the Lok Sabha, the defence minister said Pakistan can neither fight a full-fledged nor a limited war with India and is waging a proxy war.

He was speaking in Parliament on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil conflict as it paid tributes to Indian soldiers who drove out enemy forces and reclaimed Kargil heights.

After paying homage at the National War Memorial, the defence minister also wrote a message in the visitors’ book.

“Homage to the brave soldiers of Kargil War who laid down their lives for the honour, prestige and pride of India. Their valour and sacrifice are a motivation for every Indian.

“On 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we take a pledge that the grateful nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice the soldiers made for the country’s honour,” he wrote.