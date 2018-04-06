Prevention of Blindness Week starts at DH Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Rotiune free eye check up is being continuously conducted during the week with effect from April 1 to 7 in District Hospital (DH) Rajouri as part of Prevention of Blindness Week. The patients are being sensitised regarding knowledge of eye care, eye ailments, and preventive measures for blindness. Free educational material regarding eye care and prevention of blindness is also being distributed.

The campaign involves well educated health personnel from the government departments, voluntary agencies and State Health Education Bureau which are working to increase the awareness towards programme.