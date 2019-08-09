Prevent flooding of land mafias by Article 371: DSS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Gulchain Singh Charak, President, Dogra Sadar Sabha appreciated the abrogation of article 370, inserted into the Constitution in 1949 without passage through the Parliament and which caused long-time cancerous discrimination with people on gender basis, SCs, STs, Valmikis and West Pakistan refugees in J&K, sowed roots of separatism, hampered development thereby causing dissatisfaction among common people except few selected elite beneficiaries of few families.

Briefing media persons here on Friday, Charak urged the Union Government to take necessary measures for safeguarding years-old Dogra traditions and heritage after abrogation of article 370. “To save identity of Dogras and to prevent flooding of land-mafias, an arrangement under article 371, at par with Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern States should be adopted for both the new UTs,” he demanded.

He further felt that nationalist Jammu region is paying the price of evils done by politicians and separatists of Kashmir Valley. He further said that although the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, has hinted that J&K’s UT status is a stop-gap temporary measure but urged that it was much better to cast-out a nationalist Jammu State besides keeping Ladakh and Kashmir as UTs.

While appreciating the historical decision, Charak urged people of Jammu and Kashmir, belonging to all communities, to maintain peace and continue with the traditional amicability and secular brotherhood. “Youth of Jammu region have suffered immensely due to discrimination in education and employment sectors. The EWS quota for NEET 2019 candidates holding EWS certificates has not been released yet, due to which 108 extra seats allocated by MCI are being wasted,” Charak said and sought immediate release of same as all hurdles have been cleared after abrogation of article 370. The allocation of seats in all the educational institutions and Government jobs should be made at the ratio of 80:20 in favour of local aspirants, he demanded.

Charak further demanded that once turned into an Union Territory, J&K UT Secretariat should function simultaneously in both the Capitals viz Jammu and Srinagar. The Sabha also urged for separate autonomous regional councils for Jammu & Kashmir regions with separate allocation of funds based on areas/population and need of development.

The meeting was attended by Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig M S Jamwal, Col Virendra K Sahi VrC, Kulbir Singh, Amanat Ali Shah, Varinder Gupta, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak and Chhankar Singh.