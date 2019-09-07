Press Club deputation meets DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A deputation of Press Club Rajouri today met District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri Mohd Aijaz Asad and gave a memorandum against the misbehaviour of Hospital Management Rajouri.

The deputation apprised the DDC that whenever any reporter visits the hospital for collecting news data, he is ill treated and told that press media is not allowed in the hospital. They further said that media persons spoke to the Principal of the Institution a few days back whether there were such restrictions on the entry of media persons in the hospital which he denied and assured that they can visit.

In spite of such assurance by the Principal the media persons were misbehaved by the hospital administration and refused to provide any information to the media. The DDC assured the deputation that he has taken notice of it and would inquire into the case.

The deputation comprised of President Press Club Avinash Jasyal, Chief Adviser Varinder Malhotra, Vice President Arif Qureshi, Amish Malhotra, Shakti Sharma, Tazeem Malik and others.