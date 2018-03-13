Press  Club  condemns  attack on  media-persons

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Press Club of Jammu has condemned the attack by some miscreants on media persons, who were on news coverage today in Jammu.

In a meeting of the Managing Committee, held in the Club premises this afternoon, the Secretary General, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, strongly condemned the attack on the media persons and demanded strict action on the miscreants by the Police.

“This is not the first case, in past as well, there have been cases of assault on working journalists while on duty and it is a direct attack on the fourth pillar of our democracy,” pointed out Zorawar Singh Jamwal and demanded that, “ the concerned police department must immediately register a case and nab all the miscreants who attacked the journalists.

In his address, Secretary General, Press Club of Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal also demanded that the state government must ensure safety of working journalists