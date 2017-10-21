Press Club celebrates Diwali with inmates of Bal Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The members of Press Club Nowshera on Thursday celebrated the biggest festival of the year – Diwali, with the inmates of Bal Ashram Nowshera.

The club members including Chairman Dr. Bhuvneshwar Sharma, Senior Correspondent Vinod Sharma, Bunty Kumar and President Romesh Kumar distributed sweets, cold drinks and other eatables to the inmates.

The members also addressed the children of the Ashram and said that some of them can also become the IAS, KAS and KPS officers, engineers, doctors and leaders of the country for which they need to work hard.