President rule in J&K–Parliament in Session–accord PR of J&K status to PVC decorated families before July 26

By Daya Sagar

The year 2019, marks the 20th anniversary of victory in ‘Operation VIJAY’ during Indo- Pak War 1999 and as per Government of India Ministry of Defence release (14-06-2019) Nation shall be celebrating the 20th anniversary of victory in Kargil War. The celebrations in the National Capital will begin on 14 July 2019, with the illumination of a Victory Flame – National War Memorial, New Delhi and ‘Wreath Memorial Ceremony’ will be organised at the ‘Kargil War Memorial’ in Dras on the Kargil Vijay Diwas (26 July 2019) to honour the brave-hearts who laid down their lives during the ‘Operation VIJAY’.

J&K is under President Rule this July 2019, the present Governor Satya Pal Malik has initiated some very daring but legitimate administrative as well as legislative corrections , the Parliament of India too is in session, let “India” ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’ the commitments towards the martyrs by completing the process for awarding the status of Permanent Resident of J&K to the families of atleast the PVC decorated non permanent resident of J&K indian soldiers so as to accord them rights on the lands & resources of J&K like other indian citizens who are permanent residents of J&K so as to pay our real gratitudes to the Martyrs on the occasion of ‘Wreath laying Ceremony’ at the ‘Kargil War Memorial’ in Dras on the Kargil Vijay Diwas (26 July 2019) by handing over the PR of J&K Certificates to the families of PVC decorated brave-hearts.

Let it be this July that the indian citizens who are Permanent Residents of J&K on their way to celebrations of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas make the local leadership put pressure on the J&K Governor/ National leadership/ Parliament to make corrections by awarding the status of Permanent Resident of J&K on atleast the 15 PVC decorated soldiers / PVC decorated soldier Families( if not all ) from other Indian states who have fought on the borders along J&K out of which 4 laid their lives during Kargil war.

Theme for celebrations of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vaijay Divas this 26th July is ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’. Many holding the reins of administartive governance and constitutional channels for the common good from all over the country , including that from J&K too , will be again making public statements and or holding functions in the name of remembering the martyrs by revisiting the references to sacrifices as made by Indian soldiers while fighting the enemy, for ‘rejoicing’ the victory 1999 over Pakistan and also in a way once again for ‘renewing’ ‘their’ resolve to work for honoring the families of those who have laid their lives for safeguarding the honour of the Tricolour. But as I have always be saying on this 26th July too references will not be complete without mentioning here with regrets that no one from the families of even the 4 Param Vir Chakra winners who fought the enemy in Kargil war (PVC Captain Vikram Batra (from Mandi- HP) PVC Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey from Sitapur-UP PVC Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav ‘Ghatak Platoon'( from Aurangabad-Bulandshahar UP PVC Rifleman Sanjay Kumar from Vil Klol Bukiana Distt- Bilaspur- , HP ) for protecting the borders / LOC in J&K shares the local lands and resources in J&K with Permanent Residents of J&K since they are from the category of indian citizens who fall in the class non- Permanent Residents of J&K . Not only that it is not out of place to mention here that out of 21 Param Vir Chakra decorated indian soldiers 15 PVC decorated soldiers have been those who belonged to other Indian states and had made extreme sacrifices / shown extreme courage while fighting the enemy on borders along J&K while protecting the borders along China & Pakistan in J&K but even their dependents / relations can neither join a J&K Government Medical college as well as J&K Government service nor can own a house in J&K because they do not fall in the category of Permanent of J&K as defined in Section-6 of J&K Constitution.

Many “nonpermanent residents of J&K” have made exemplary contributions in the cause of J&K to the extent of sacrificing their life or getting inflicted with total disabilities but so far J&K governments have not come up with any regular socio economic rehabilitation programmes / policies for the families of those soldiers who were/ are not those indian citizens who fall in the category of permanent residents of J&K ( PRofJ&K) where as their ‘parent’ states have been coming forward immediately for offering some ex gratia to them in addition to the benefits / support their families are supposed to receive under provisions of services they belonged to. J&K government has so far lagged behind in extending the socio- economic gestures to non- PR of J&K martyrs although it has been requested many a times in the past by people like me inspite of the fact that needed provisions could be created through administrative orders and not only that ,where ever need , the constitutional routes are also available via Section-8 and Section -9 of J&K Constitution since the channels for making one to ‘ship in’ the arena of Permanent Resident of J&K have not been totally blocked by Section- 6 of J&K Constitution.

So it will not be wrong to allege that the corrections have not been got made by the J&K political leaderships less to the benefit of the Indian citizens classified as Permanent Resident of J&K but it has been more to use the absolute discriminatory provisions for showing that J&K is not total India. No doubt the Indian citizens who have so far ‘enjoyed’ the status of Permanent Resident of J&K too have failed in their duty to impress upon the politicians whom they have been voting for to atleast honor those who have been making extreme sacrifices for protecting the borders and people in J&K.

(*Daya Sagar is a Senior journalist and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45 @yahoo.com)