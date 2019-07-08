President JKSSM listens to people’s grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: State President, J&K Saaf Suthra Movement (JKSSM), Shouqat Ali Choudhary made an extensive visit to Poonch and interacted with locals.

During his visit, people highlighted various grievances being confronted by them including erratic power and water supply in the area. The villagers also projected a number of development issues, on which Choudhary assured for highlighting the same on appropriate forums for early redressal.

Sarpanch of Potha Panchayat, Panchs and villagers expressed gratitude towards SSM President for visiting the rural area. Later, Choudhary visited the holy Ziarat of Sain Miran Sahib and Gurdwara Nangali Sahib Poonch. Paying obeisance both the places, he prayed for peace and development in the State in general and Poonch in particular.