President J&K SAC bereaved

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Ravinder Sharma, former MLC & Chief Spokesperson JKPCC condoled demise of Charandeep Singh, son of Gurdev Singh, President J&K Shanarthi Action Committee (SAC). Praying eternal peace for departed soul, Sharma conveyed heartfelt condolences to Gurdev Singh and all other members of the bereaved family.
