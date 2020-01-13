President JCCI calls on Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rakesh Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Monday.

Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to the development of industry and trade in Jammu and the efforts made by the Chamber to secure resolution of some of the issues pertaining to the Industrial growth and other concerns of local business community.

The Lt Governor observed that the present Government is committed towards the economic development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with big events such as the forthcoming J&K Global Investment’s Summit in the pipeline to attract massive investment in the UT.

Asif Iqbal Burza, Managing Director, Ahad Hotels and Resorts also met the Lt Governor and apprised him about range of issues pertaining to Hotel Industry of Kashmir region and suggested measures for promotion and development of Tourism sector.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking several initiatives to promote the Tourism sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured Burza that the Government is resolute in giving due consideration to the issues of Hotelier fraternity for their early redressal.