President issues warrants for appointment of 2 HC Judges

JKHC gets first Woman Judge in 90 years

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Ram Nath Kovind has issued the warrants of appointment for two High Court Judges of the State and a notification in this regard has been issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Sources told that if Governor gives his consent, the oath ceremony is likely to take place on August 6 (Monday).

With the issuance of warrants of appointment of Advocate Sindu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar District & Sessions, J&K High Court gets First Woman Judge in 90 years.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court which was established in 1928 has not had a single Woman Judge in its 90 years of existence. The High Court has had 107 Judges in those 90 years and all of them have been men.

The notification No. K.13021/02/2017-US.II issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Law and Justice says, “in exercise of powers conferred by Section 95 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the President is pleased to appoint Sindu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar to be Judges of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices”.

The sanctioned strength of the J&K High Court is 17 Judges including Chief Justice, but presently there are only eight Judges. These included Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice M K Hanjura and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta besides acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. With these two appointments, the strength goes to 10.

Advocate Sindhu Sharma born on October 10, 1972 is presently Assistant Solicitor General of India in J&K High Court, Jammu Wing and she was the first lady Advocate of State to be appointed as Assistant Solicitor General of India. She cleared LL.B in 1996, from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in First Division, B.A (Hons) in the year 1993, from Government College for Girls, Sector 11 Chandigarh, holding Third Position in Sociology Honours in Panjab University.

Advocate Sindu enrolled as an advocate vide enrolment No.814/96, practicing as an Advocate at High Court and District Courts of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu since 1996. She was appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India for Jammu and Kashmir High Court at Jammu in Nov. 2014 for a period of three years and further granted extension for a further period of three years in November, 2017. She is also Counsel for NHPC and Power Grid Corporation of India, JDA. She was also elected as Vice President of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu in 2013.

Rashid Ali Dar who retired as Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar on November 30, 2017 was born in economically backward Brinjan village of Chadoora Tehsil in Budgam District. He did his graduation from Amar Singh College in 1977-78 and LLB from University of Kashmir in 1980. He joined Bar in May 1980, practiced in Munsiff Court Chadoora District Court Budgam, District Court Srinagar and High Court up to June 1984. Rashid Ali Dar had been President of Bar Association Chadoora up to June 1984. He has been petitioner in two PILs as a legal practitioner. He took up the faulty grain distribution system under which rural residents were given less quota of rice than city residents and the faulty electricity tariff. He had been founder / Chairman of NGO Green Peace J&K Srinagar and Human Rights Society. He qualified combined competitive examination in 1984 and joined Administrative Service, commonly known as KAS in June 1984. He has undergone training of revenue matters/ accountancy and about various managerial skills during probation. He left Administrative Services in January 1987 and joined KCS Judicial and worked as Munsiff Mahore district Reasi, Munsiff Sumbal district Bandipora, Munsiff Udhampur, Ist Munsiff in Jammu, Munsiff Chadoora, Munsiff Sub-Registrar Srinagar, Munsiff Pulwama and Munsiff Bandipora. He was promoted as Sub-Judge in 1996 and joined as Sub-Judge Ramnagar, Sub-Judge Wakf J&K, Deputy Registrar High Court Srinagar, Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, City Judge Srinagar, Chief Judicial Magistrate / Sub Registrar Srinagar and Sub Judge / Chief Judicial Magistrate Anantnag.

He was promoted as District Judge in April 2007 and worked as Special Judge TADA/POTA 2nd Additional District and Session Judge Srinagar and Special Judge Anti Corruption.