President confers Best Teacher Award to Gurnam Singh

KATHUA: Gurnam Singh, a teacher posted at Government Upper Primary School in Lahari, Barnoti area of the district, has received the National Award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at New Delhi.

The 50-year-old, who belongs to the Jasrota area of Rajbagh in Kathua, has been into teaching for the past 27 years and is presently serving as a master.

Being a teacher since 1992, besides academic excellence , Gurnam Singh played a vital role in the development of education system and all round development of the students.

His never ending personal cordial relationship with poor students, contribution for providing quality education and upliftment of the society through miniature of the society i.e, School, always boost him to fix another milestone of contribution and strengthen his determination to do for society generally and students specifically.

Gurnam Singh who joined Education Department in 1992, worked in difficult situations in mountainous remotest areas, worked there to develop awareness among locals besides enlightening students. He used to distribute books, uniforms, bags and other study materials from his own pocket and through other sources. He is good at academic section and gave 100 per cent result in all classes till date. His wheel of contribution did not stop there even continued while celebrating National festivals with zeal and fervour. Colleagues cited examples of apposite infrastructure provided by him wherever he was posted during his 26 years old career.

Gurnam Singh is President of Jammu and Kashmir Teacher’s Forum Zone Barnoti and continually fight for the rights of students and teachers as well. His contribution for conversion of SSA Teachers to Teacher grade 2 & 3 and right of SSA masters are unforgettable events for the department. He is an icon for the teachers and source of inspiration for students.

Bhupinder Singh, President JKTF Marheen on the behalf of his unit extended greetings to him for his success.