President All J&K Chess Association Atul Gupta addressing press conference at Press Club, Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor
Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ postponed by two weeks
Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela’ delayed, to now release on October 12
Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan dies in Mumbai
People shouldn’t be made to pay bigger price for being eco-friendly: Dia Mirza
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper