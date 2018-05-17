Present era-golden period for women : Vibodh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Member Legislative Council and Senior BJP leader Advocate Vibodh Gupta termed present era as golden period of history for woman folk as State and Centre Government has launched many programmes to empower them.

Advocate Vibodh Gupta convened District BJP Mahila Morcha meeting wherein District Media Incharge and Vistarak Anoop Kotwal and District Mahila Morcha President Anju Khullar along with other BJP Mahila Morcha workers were present.

During the meeting, Advocate Gupta appreciated state government for exemption of stamp duty to woman on buying land. He said that recently cabinet approved levy a stamp duty of 5 per cent for buyers in urban areas and 3 per cent in rural areas however it is fixed as zero percent if the property in both urban as well as rural areas is registered in the name of a female member of the family. He said that the move is welcome step and it will help gender balancing. He said that according to the 2011 census, there are 859 females per 1000 males in J&K and female literacy rate stands at 58.01 percent but now state and centre government are taking certain steps to empower woman.