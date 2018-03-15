Prepare draft road map for improvement of education: Mattoo

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof Amitabh Mattoo stressed upon the concerned to prepare draft guidelines so that these will prove road map for learned in improving results of Government Schools and overall literacy rate in J&K. He also instructed them to incorporate the valuable and genuine suggestions received from various quarters together with the decisions taken in previous meetings convened in this regard in the recommendations to be proposed.

Chairing a meeting with the members of the Committee constituted regarding improving results of Government Schools and overall literacy rate in J&K and the representatives of various informal agencies to review the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) of previous meetings conducting in this pursuit held here on Wednesday, the Advisor to CM stressed upon the concerned to work out draft proposal and circulate the same among the Committee members for their preview so that the same can be reviewed in the next meeting scheduled to be conduct on 9thof April, 2018.

The Advisor held that the path breaking recommendations with regard to improvement of education in J&K should be tabled before the Government well before the annual Darbar Move 2018 for accord of necessary approval.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Dr Asgar Samoon, Secretary School Education Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary JKBOSE, Prof Veena Pandita, Director School Education Jammu Abdul Rashid War, Joint Director Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM) TretanDolpen gave their valuable suggestions for improving quality education required in achieving academic excellence in Government schools. Besides, representatives of various informal learning institutions including Country Director Reach to Teach (UK) Thomas Avackapavampil, CEO Reach to Teach Stephen Cutts, Director Reach to Teach Depti Mathew and Principal Haji Public School, Breswana Doda present in the meeting, also gave their valuable suggestions for further improvement in the overall education scenario in J&K. Among others, Under Secretary Education Mohammad Yaqoob and representatives of Private School from Jammu Mr Handa were present in the meeting.