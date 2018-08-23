Prepare a database of stolen antiques, make FIRs public: CIC tells ASI

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India should start publishing alerts, photographs and FIRs about thefts of antiques from historical sites to make their smuggling difficult, the Central Information Commission has said.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu also directed that a centralised public documentation system containing the details and photographs of stolen antiques should be set up by the ASI.

He said criminals are mutilating artifacts and removing them for smuggling. They cut off the head of a sculpture to steal, smuggle and sell it, he said.

“Tragedy is that there is no centralised documentation in India about thefts or smuggling of art objects. Actionable information is not made available by the ASI” he said.

Acharyulu’s directives come on the plea of B K S R Ayyangar who had sought to know from the Prime Minister’s Office the efforts made by the government to bring back iconic antiques such as Koh-i-Noor diamond, Sultanganj Buddha, Nassak Diamond, the sword and ring of Tipu Sultan, the golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Royal Jade wine cup of Shahjahan, among others.

The PMO transferred the application to the ASI last year but no satisfactory response was provided to the applicant.

“The information requested under RTI demand an initiative from the PMO to secure the details from the concerned, possibly including Ministry of External Affairs or of Culture to take needful measures. If they have initiated any such measures, they should have given the details,” he said.

Acharyulu said if some measures were taken but not fruitful, or if they are still in the process, that information could be satisfactory.

“Unfortunately there was no such exercise from any office including PMO. How can ASI or officers above them tell anything to appellant about Kohinoor and other high valuable artifacts of our ancient times,” he said.

He directed the PMO, the ASI and Culture Ministry officials to collect information about efforts and their effects to reclaim the ancient artifacts within one month. (PTI)