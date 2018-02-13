Pregnant woman evacuated from snow-bound area

State Times News
Srinagar: A pregnant woman, who was stuck in snow-bound Larnoo area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, was evacuated by the police after covering almost 15 kilometer by foot.
The woman, who was in dire need of a medical treatment, was not able to reach a hospital due to continuous snowfall and accumulation of snow on the roads, a police spokesman said.
Acting on a phone call, a police team from Larnoo Police Station rushed towards Matigawran village to evacuate the woman, he said.
“Since the road was dilapidated and snow-covered, the police team managed to reach the spot after covering almost 15 kilometer by foot and transported the pregnant lady to Primary Health Center Larnoo, thereby saving a precious life,” the spokesman said.
