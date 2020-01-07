Dear Editor,

In order to be new and modern, we have to rein in our religious and communal angularities. We should stop pandering to tribal prejudices. The concept of ‘pre-modern Hindu mind’ requires a democratic and inclusive debate in order to arrive at rational and logical inferences. Going through the ancient, medieval and modern phases of our history, I feel that Indians are not very religion-conscious. In the ‘pre-industrial’ society, we were guided by our religious scriptures, including Manu Smriti and Vedas. We became more conscious of our religious identity only after Prithviraj Chauhan’s defeat at the hands of Muhammad Ghori. It was a serious cut-off date in our medieval history. Saints like Kabir and Guru Nanak taught us to be kind and liberal towards people practising alien creeds. As a student of philosophy, the concern about our collective welfare is genuine, when the writer cautions us about the ramifications of communal politics – ‘It cuts deeply, creating dangerous fault-lines within society.’

Raj Bahadur Yadav,

Fatehabad.