PRC can be issued faster by judiciously taking leads from 1927 State Subject order

Share Share 0 Share 0

Governor Administration can do what ‘populars’ could not do

By Daya Sagar

It is claimed that a number of special Constitutional provisions {Section-51,127,140 and 157 (2) of J&K Constitution} ,laws and administrative orders that are in force in J&K to favour the Indian citizens who fall in the category of Permanent Residents of J&K (as defined in Section -6 of Constitution of J&K) suggesting that such provisions provide superior economic and administrative safeguards to the Permanent Residents of J&K in comparison to other citizens of India. Where as in actual practice it is the genuine Permanent Resident of J&K who is being unfairly treated for grant of Permanent Resident Certificate to his / her descendants where as the parent law ( State Subject Law of Maharaja Hari Singh pre-1947 times – Notification No. 1-L/84 dated the twentieth April, 1927 of Maharaja Hari Singh’s Government and Note-II appended to it ) from which the definition of Permanent Resident of J&K has been drawn / inherited treated the descendants of the State Subjects in a very special manner. People running from pillar to post for getting their PRC ( Permanent Resident of J&K Certificate ) file processed are a common scene for anyone who would visit a tehsil office or sub division office or Deputy Commissioner’s office in J&K.

In an effort to ease the process for issue of the Permanent Resident of J&K- PR of J&K certificate (“State Subject of J&K” – SS of J&K ) at least to the descendants of the PR/SS of J&K attention of the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in the Indian state of J&K has been often been drawn through notes as submitted and write ups in that regard towards the fact that Sub Clause (a) and Sub clause (b) of Clause -1 of Section-6 of J&K Constitution that defines the indian citizens who could be included in the categorised as the Permanent Resident of J&K are separated by the word “OR” and the requirements laid down there should not be clubbed together while processing each and every application. But the same is being still done since the guideline circulars , where ever issued, have not been reviewed worth issuing suitably amended guidelines.

There is utmost need for listing the needed documents separately for different categories i.e. like entertaining at least the applicants who could be identified as belonging to parents who were State Subjects of J&K before 14th May 1954 ( Class-I and Class-II; even class-III) for issue of the Permanent Resident certificate -PRC ( “State Subject certificate” ) just on the strength of the PRC/SSC of one’s father or grandfather keeping in view the note- II appended to the State Notification No I-L/84 dated the twentieth April 1927 that has in a way become a part of Section-6 of J&K Constitution interms of Clause-3 of Section-6.

Sub Clause (a) of Clause- 1 of Section-6 of Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir reads : <( Every person who is, or is deemed to be, a citizen of India under the provisions of the Constitution of India shall be a Permanent Resident of the State, if on the fourteenth day of May, 1954- he was a State Subject of Class I or of Class II ;> and Sub Clause (b) of Clause-1 of Section-6 of Jammu and Kashmir Constitution reads : < having lawfully acquired immovable property in the State, he has been ordinarily resident in the State for not less than ten years prior to that date. Contents of both these sub clauses are separated by the word ‘OR’ and for one to be a permanent resident one of the two conditions has to be fulfilled and not both the conditions. It is worthwhile to also refer here Section-7 of J&K Constitution that says that unless the context otherwise requires, all references in any existing law to hereditary State subject or to State Subject of Class I or of Class II or of Class III shall be construed as references to Permanent Residents of the State.

But the manner in which the cases for award of J&K Permanent Resident status certificate are being processed in a way depicts that all the applicants are in a way taken as falling under the category of Sub Clause (b) of Clause-1 of Section-6 i.e those having lawfully acquired immovable property in the State, who have been ordinarily resident in the State for not less than ten years prior to that date (14 May 1954) i.e earlier than 14 May 1944AD and hence from all the applicants documents like (i) Application on the prescribed format, ii. Affidavit of the applicant/father/guardian /Adult children (if any) declaring that they/he/she are/is permanent resident (s) of the J&K State as defined in the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and that he/she/they has/have neither obtained a PRC from any other area of the State nor has/have applied earlier for the purpose from elsewhere …… , iii. Attested photo copy of Ration card, iv . Birth certificate from School/Municipality/Police station/Medical Officer /Village Chowkidar, v .Certified/attested copy of the current voter list.Copy of the voter list of 1951/1957, if required, vi. Copy of PRC of father/grandfather/husband (In case of non availability an affidavit shall be attached to this effect) vii. Certified copies of MisalHaqiyat Jamabandi/Shajra Nasab prior to 1944-AD., viii. Form “Alif”/certified copy of the cancellation Register, in case of POK displaced persons, wherever required, ix. Current Revenue record viz. Jamabani / Khasra Girdawari and Shajra Nasab are being asked. ( see theCheck List of documents to be attached with the application by the applicants for availing service for issue of PRC by revenue department in view of the requirements of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee act 2011 as also in view of the circulars issued by superior offices like that of Divisional Commissioner K/J)

Where as the cases of those who belonged / belong to the category of descendants of those who in terms of Sub- Clause (a) of Clause-1 of Section-6 of J&K Constitution were already on the fourteenth day of May, 1954- a State Subject of Class I or of Class II ( Permanent Resident of J&K) could be processed only on the basis of at the most three documents ( if available) i.e, (i) Application on the prescribed format (ii). Copy of PRC of father/grandfather/husband (i) Application on the prescribed format,( iii). Affidavit of the applicant/father/guardian /husband/Adult children (if any) declaring that they/he/she are/is permanent resident (s) of the J&K State as defined in the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and that he/she/they has/have neither obtained a PRC from any other area of the State nor has/have applied earlier for the purpose from elsewhere …… .From the descendants of all those who fall in the category of persons who are covered under sub- clause (a) of Clause-1 of Section-6 only the Permanent Resident Certificate / State Subject certificate of father or husband if provided should be sufficient in terms of the Note-II as appended with the State Notification No I-L/84 dated the twentieth April. ‘1927 ( Note-II: The descendants of the persons who have secured the Status of any Class of the State Subjects will be entitled to become the State Subjects of the same class. For example, if A is declared a State Subject of Class-II his sons and Grandsons will ipso facto acquire the status of the same Class (II) and not of Class-I ) .So, those officers / officials who are / may be asking for proof of holding property prior to 1944 from all the applicants are in a way either not aware of the State Subject Law ( PRC law) or have not been able to understand the real spirits of Section-6 of J&K Constitution .

To be Continued

(Daya Sagar – a leading columnist on J and K Affairs and a Social Activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)