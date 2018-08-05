PRB notifies syllabus for JKP recruitment

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairman Police Recruitment Board for the posts of Constable, Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police for Migrants has notified the syllabus for the written test.

As per the notifications, there will be a multiple choice question paper (Objective type) and the answer script will be OMR based and the questions for the written test will generally be from J&K Board of School Education syllabus for the 10th standard currently in vogue. The notification further reads that, the duration of the test will be of two (2) hours in which candidates will have to compulsorily attempt all the 100 multiple choice questions carrying one marks each. The examination will be in English language only.