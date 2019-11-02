Prashar Biradari congregation on Nov 4

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The 36th annual congregation of Prashar community will be celebrated on November 4 at village Odh of Tehsil Ghagwal of district Samba.

The congregation shall be held at Dev Sathal of Mata Satyawati and Baba Bank Nath under the patronage of Master Agya Ram Sharma and presidentship of Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Sunny Prashar, member of the Biradari, said that devotees from J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states shall pay obeisance to Kuldevi Mata Satyawati and Baba Bank Nath. He said Hawan-Kirtan will be performed and congregation shall be concluded with community fest.

All the Biradari members have been requested to attend the congregation along with family members to seek blessings of deities.