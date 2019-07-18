Prasanna gets addl charge of Addl Secy Tourism

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday assigned additional charge to an IAS officer. “Prasanna Ramaswamy G, IAS (JK:2010), Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department, shall hold the charge of Additional Secretary, Tourism Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the GAD order.
