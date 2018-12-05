Pranic way to health

Share Share 0 Share

All of us desire health, abundance, peace and a good life. In the past hundred years, science has made tremendous progress. The field of medicine, in particular, has seen several inventions and discoveries. These have helped eradicate and cure several diseases. With several inventions and innovations, life has become more comfortable. Our standard of living has gone up. Conversely, life has become increasingly stressful. There is no peace. Diseases like cancer, heart trouble, diabetes and others are spreading fast.

To overcome these problems and live a healthy and purposeful life, we need to tap our intrinsic energy – pranic, life energy and the energy of the mind.

Source of Energy

According to yogic theory, our body uses pranic energy for various functions like respiration, blood circulation and digestion. Thinking also uses Pranic energy. Have you noticed how tired you get when you think about a problem for a long time. Nature is the primary source of Pranic energy and it is channelised through the body’s seven Chakras.

Another important source of this energy is our breath. We get this powerful energy from the sun. We get it from the food we eat. If for some reason, the free flow of Pranic energy stops or decreases to a particular part of the body, then that part will suffer and become diseased.

Deeply negative thoughts and emotions can block the free flow of this energy. People who are always under the influence of unfavourable thoughts and negativities are most likely to develop physical troubles over a period of time.

To cure certain diseases, Pranic healing, reiki, acupressure and acupuncture are helpful. These healing methods send Pranic energy to the affected parts.

Free Flow

Yogasanas, Bandha, Mudras and various systems of Pranayama, breathing exercises, can help in drawing good supply of Pranic energy. Our breath is a major source of Pranic

energy.

When you feel tired, sit in a comfortable position and close your eyes. Start inhaling slowly; inhale as much as you can, without any extra strain. Hold your breath for a few seconds. Exhale slowly. Perform this simple deep breathing exercise for five minutes. You will feel refreshed.

We all have an awareness of the mind, but know very little about its nature and power. It can achieve what we want and take us to greater heights; it can destroy us if misused. According to Yogic theory, chitta constitutes the mind. Maharshi Patanjali defined yoga as Yoga Chitta Vritti Nirodha, total control over the mind. This is the basis of Raja Yoga.