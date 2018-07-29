Pranav placed under suspension; TSO K. Oil post abolished

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Acting swiftly on the STATE TIMES exclusive reports on Food and Supplies Scam, involving a Junior Assistant, the Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar ensured that the order placing Pranav Gandotra under suspension is delivered at Directorate of FCS&CA for immediate relating to misappropriation of Rs 80 lakh, a case was registered under FIR 21/18 against Pranav and raids carried out. Besides getting relief in terms of stay on the investigations, Pranav is reported to have approached the court for quashment of the FIR.

Investigating the FIR 21/18, the SVO teams simultaneously conducted raids at his 60/3 Channi Himmat house, twin flats at Palm Island (A-1203 and A-1204). Accordingly an inventory was compiled about the tems recovered which included a gold handcuff (81.86 grams); One necklace diamond (114.2 grams); Two ear rings diamond (29.9 grams); One Guluband gold (157.5 grams); Two ear rings gold (69.9 grams); One gold bracelet green and white stone(99.6 grams); One gold necklace jarau stone (77.2 grams); Two ear ring Jarau stone (48.59 grams); One Bai Gold Jarau stone) 99.25 grams); One gents Kara gold (47.39 grams); Two Bangles white gold diamond studded (115.39 grams); One necklace gold (160.5 grams); Two Ear Rings (59.8 grams); Bajuband gold (55.3 grams); Bangle gold slim (113.4 grams) ; One diamond studded white gold Bracelet ( 87.8 grams); One Necklace Kundan (261.68 grams); Two Ear Ring Kundan gold (110.36 grams); Gold Chain set with ear rings (14.88 grams); Three pairs Ear ring gold and diamond (9.27 grams), Three pieces Mangal Sutar with Ear rings (17.820 grams); One Gold Mangal Sutar with black stones (66.86 grams); One Gold Nath (8.94 grams); One Gold Kundan tikka (26.94 grams); One Fold Tikka with pink white stone (9.03 gram); One Gold Baby Bangle (6.49 grams); Four Gold Necklace with pendents and 2 Ear rings diamonds studded (19. 09 grams); Two Silver toe rings (4.26 grams); Three Silver Payal 3 numbers, Ear rings silver (27 grams); One Silver pendant with white necklace (192.36 grams); Three Gold Hattaw 2 Ear tops (94.59 grams); Three Gold diamond Necklace set with 2 ear rings (54.64 grams); Three Gold diamond studded pearl set with Ear rings (85.44 grams); Six Gold Bangles (120.07 grams); Two Gold Temple Kara (114.80 grams); Two Gold Loin Shaped Kara (102.73 grams); Two Gold Kara Coin wala(66.97 grams) ; Two Gold Kara Meena Kari (102.58 grams); Two Gold Kara Rajasthani 120.94 grams); Two Gold Kara Flower (92.53 grams); Three Gold Temple Set with 2 rings (96.92 grams); Three Gold set with pearls two ear ring (103.63 grams); Three Diamond string with two ear rings white gold (45.65 grams); Three Gold Diamond ring with two ear pieces (12.61 grams); One Gold Kara with diamond stone studid (47.07 grams);One White gold diamond (34.51 crams); Two Gold Kara diamond studded (98.35 grams); Two Gold Kara diamond studded (67.64 grams); One White Gold diamond Ring (5.30 grams); Two Silver Panzebs (151. 65 grams); Two Silver Baby Kara( 38.55 grams); Two Silver Baby Payal (19.49 grams); Five Gold Coins (29 grams); One Silver Anklet (27.53 grams); Two Silver bracelets (485.52 grams); Two Silver Payal (307.87 grams); Three pieces Diamond set with two ear ring gold (111.26 grams); Three Gold Ring (37.18 grams); One Gold with Suncl stone (26.20 grams)_; Six Gold diamond studded rings (65.50 grams); Two Gold Jhumka with stone (20.16 grams); Two Gold chain with pandent (13.96 grams); Two Gold ear rings with stone (5.11 grams); Two Silver stone studded ear rings (23.10 grams); Three Gold diamond studded tops (23.69 grams); Two white gold Diamond Ear Rings ( 11.38 grams); Five Gold Rings Studded with Stone of diamond (52.340grams); Two White gold rings studded with Diamond (24.2grams); One Gold Ring Diamond Studded (4.5grams); One Gold Ring with Pukhraj (8.02grams);Two Diamond tops Gold (3.35grams);Two Gold Temple set Necklace (62.08grams);Two Gold Temple Ear Rings (45grams);Three Gold pendants with stones two ear rings (123.27grams);One Gold Pendent with 24 Carats (50.29grams);Two Gold Pendent with Necklace Diamond studded (18.67grams);Six Gold Meenakari Bangles (124.110grams); Six Silver Glasses (664grams); One Silver Tea Cattle (660grams); One Silver Gadvi (212grams); Six Silver Katori (358grams); Two silver Band (336grams); One Silver Soup Case (92grams); Three Silver Powder Box with Brush (162grams); Two Silver Sindoor Dabbi (68grams); One Silver Egg Case (28grams);Two Silver Baby Classes (62grams); Two Silver Baby Plaks (360grams); One Silver Coconut Case (184grams);One Silver Feeding bottle (120grams); One Silver Chinar Leaf (320grams); Four Silver Baby Bawls (big and Small) (120grams); Two Silver Sugar Milk Prof (320grams); Twelve Silver Vanity Items (528grams); Two Silver Thali and Plate (1154grams); One Silver Marriage Card of Pooja and Pranav (156grams); Three Silver Kaliras (154grams); Three Silver Bhagwan Murtis, Big and Small (94grams); Three Silver Bhagwan Murti and Dia (152grams); Six (silver baby spoons (84grams); One Silver frame mirror (214grams); Six Silver (bricks) (3208grams); Twelve Silver coins (292grams); Three Silver Notes.

The recoveries also include documents related to two rent agreements between Khalid Mehmud and Pooja Wattal; two rent deeds; two agreements to sell; two agreements; Three sale agreements between Pooja Wattal and Surinder Singh; One Agreement between Sunita Wattal and Parnav Gandotra; One Receipt of Rs. 3,83,000; One Sale deed between Pranav and Ashpal Singh; One Agreement between Rakesh Kumar and Pranav Gandotra, Two Form C and Form O: Registration Certificate; Eleven Sale deeds between Radhey Shyam Ch and Jyoti Sharma including site plan; Four Sale deed between Jyoti Sharma and Pranav Gandotra; Five Irrevocable Gen Power of Attorney executed by Jyoti Sharma, wife of Sumit Mahajan; Ten Drafts of lease deeds; One Plan of Flat No. 1203; Two Order in OWP No. 120/2014; Two Letter of Pranav Gandotra to Director FCS& CA intimating purchase of immoveable property; Eighteen Pension statements of Shashi Gandotra; Thirteen Bunch of papers regarding tourist visa for South Africa; Seventeen Bunch of papers regarding Income tax of Pooja Wattal; Seventeen bunch of papers of official communication of complaint against Pranav Gandotra (provided to him by some vigilance officials from time to time), Seven Property return statements from 2008 to 2014; Thirteen Bunch of statement of account of different banks, Two PDP bills of H.No.60/3 Channi Himmat Jammu; One Affidavit of loan of Rs. 5 lakhs; One Site plan, Four Met Life cover plans; Policy No. 00000640; Forty two bills of misc items; One Bill of T.H Malik & Co. bearing No. 986 in Yellow; Five ATM cards in the name of Pooja Wattal and Pranav Gandotra. Vigilance Inspectors Barkat Hussain and Kamal Sangra conducted the raids.

Unfolding of events in the sensational Food and Supplies scam has unnerved the main actor and his close aides. Pretending bravado, one of the close associates of Pranav Gandotra has been boasting in his close circles that nothing can happen to him, as he continues to enjoy the patronage of a former minister, who still yields influence. He has been heard saying that the former minister cannot afford to abandon Pranav, as he has been receiving ‘lion’s-share’ of the booty after posting the Junior Assistant on coveted positions, sending all norms to winds. In normal circumstances, the Junior Assistant cannot dream of the positions Pranav got in terms of additional charge.

Pranav’s associates have been hurling veiled threats as well, saying that many skeletons will tumble from the cupboard and big-wigs of the Food and Supplies Department and politicians may get exposed in case Pranav is ‘harmed” in the wake of SVO investigations.

However, when the department is held by an honest advisor how Pranav can expect the shelter from vigilance, politicians and some manipulators in the judiciary who are known for derailing judicial system.