Prakash Utsav celebration arrangements reviewed

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday visited Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara at Rainawari here to review the arrangements being made there Prakash Utsav celebrations-marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh – being held on January 5.

The DC while taking an on-the-spot review of arrangements at the Gurdwara – where thousands of devotees from various districts join the celebrations and attend Shabad Kirtan in honour of the revered Guru – directed all concerned departments to ensure all arrangements are made so that the festival is celebrated in its full colour.

He instructed for ensuring hassle-free traffic and parking arrangements and uninterrupted supplies of power and water and directed the concerned departments to ensure sanitation and immediate repairing of defunct lights in and around the Gurdwara.

Dr Shahid also directed the concerned department to provide food-grains as required to the Gurdwara Langar which offers free food to devotees during the course of the celebrations. He also directed for setting up a medical camp with free health checkups and tests at the Gurdwara.