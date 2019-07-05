Prakash Purab of Guru Hargobind Singh celebrated with gaiety

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 424th Prakash Purab of Guru Hargobind Singh was celebrated here on Friday at Gurdwara Yadgaar Shri Guru Nanak Dev, Chand Nagar, Jammu, with religious fervour and gaiety. The function was organised by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu, which was attended by a large number of devotees from different parts of the State to seek blessings of Guru Sahib.

Prominent Parcharaks and Ragi Jathas of State and from outside the State delivered religious sermons and recited Gurbani Kirtan.

The speakers threw light on teachings of Guru Hargobind Sahib.

Ragi Jathas comprising Bhai Sukhwant Singh, Hazoori Ragi, Shri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar; Bhai Parvinder Singh, DGPC Jammu; Bhai Randhir Singh, DGPC Jammu; Kavishri Jatha Bibi Darwinder Kour Khalsa and Bhai Surjit Singh Waris, International Dadhi Jatha recited the Kirtan. Principal Bhai Baljeet Singh of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Missionary College, Ropar, Punjab and Bhai Ajitpal Singh of Simbal Jammu delivered religious sermons.

On the occasion, H S Raina elaborated the significance of Mool Nanakshahi calendar 2003.

T S Wazir, Chairman, State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, in his address greeted the Sangat on 424th Prakash Purab of Guru Hargobind Singh.