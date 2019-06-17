‘Prakash Purab of Guru Hargobind on June 18’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Prakash Purab of 6th Guru Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Maharaj will be celebrated by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu on June 18, 2019. The main function in this connection will be held at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi, Talli Sahib, Talab Tillo Jammu from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Sunday, wherein DGPC members informed that religious function in all Gurdwaras of Jammu district should celebrate Parkash Purab on the aforesaid date, as conveyed and directed by Shri Akal Takht Sahib Amritsar, which is being honoured all over the world and is the supreme religious authority of Sikhism.

All Sikh Sangat of Jammu and Kashmir is requested to maintain unity and celebrate the Parkash Purab of Guru Hargobind Sahib with Sewa, Simran and service of mankind. The State Government has already agreed to announce a gazetted holiday on June 18. Many Ragis and religious preachers within and outside the State will participate in the celebrations.