Prakash Javadekar releases International Encyclopaedia on Disaster Management

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Unions Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar released 12 volumes of International Encyclopaedia of Disaster Management in his office chambers in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Encyclopaedia of Disaster Management has been authored by Chairman Afro-Eurasian Chamber of Commerce, Education, Development and Employment (ACCEDE), Dr Ravi Jyee and Dr PR Trivedi.

The 12 volumes consisting of 5401 pages cover diverse aspects of disasters, its impacts on development of a nation and the ways and means for the advance preparedness for such eventualities of the occurrence of different types of disasters world over.

Dr Ravi Jyee said they have researched for three years about various natural and man-made disasters occurred across the globe in recent past and the subsequent actions taken to mitigate the problems of the people besides taking preventive measures to avoid such disasters in future.

He said the encyclopaedia will act as a ready reckoner for the Government and Non-Governmental Organisation while dealing with various disasters in future. The Union Minister appreciated the work done by the organisation in compiling the much-needed book for the convenience of the people dealing with disasters.