Prajapati Sabha extends support for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Prajapati Sabha (AJKPA), Jammu, extended full support for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, Ayodhya Kumar Manawa, President AJKPS appealed to the Apex Court to decide the long pending Temple dispute case as early as possible in the best interests of the country. The Sabha also urged all the stakeholders opposing the construction of Shri Ram Temple to extend their wholehearted support for this cause to which religious sentiments of hundreds of crores of Hindu people are linked.

Among others who were present in the press conference include Jeet Singh Sangotra, Madan Lal Baldotra, Krishan Lal Dafaara, Mast, Ramesh Chander, Vijay Kumar and Master Kartar Chand.