Pragya’s Advanced First Aid training held

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A one-day refresher training in Advanced First Aid was organised by Pragya for handling emergencies at operational level.

The training was organised for Yuva Mandal members, TCPs, Dhaba owners, government bodies, and technicians from vehicle repair workshops and driving schools as part of Pragya’s Road Safety Project along the Leh-Manali Highway.

Dr. Rajinder Thappa, First Aid Master Trainer Red Cross JK Chapter who is known for his training skills and communication, was the resource person who imparted training to the participants at SDRF Centre, Leh.

Dr. Henna Hejazi, Manager Pragya, while speaking on the occasion, said that the organisation has already imparted basic skills in first aid earlier this year.

“The volunteers need more skill enhancement in terms of practical demonstration on handling emergencies, preferably trauma following road traffic accidents,” Dr Heena added.

Dr Rajinder Thappa in various sessions spoke about what is road traffic accident, rate of incidents in J&K State and specifically in Leh, cause of road traffic accidents and transportation of RTA cases.

He also held video display with discussions on First Aid besides practical demonstration on handling of road traffic accident cases (splints, bandages, fractures, bleeding , etc) and simulating exercise (demonstrating management protocols in road traffic accidents).