Pradyumna Sambyal climbs famous Mt Fuji

KATHUA: Pradyumna S. Sambyal successfully scaled up the highest mountain of Japan the Mt Fuji, 3,776 m in height on July 02, 2018. Mt. Fuji is one of the highest mountain of Japan. Pradyumna is great grandson of Thakur Baldev Singh, ex-MP resident of Kathua(JK).
Pradyumna turns out to be a natural born trekker; being a kid climber from India he was quite popular along the trail among other grown-up hikers. The whole trail, up and down, was covered within 11 hours, certainly a commendable job.
This is a marvelous accomplishment considering his exemplary ‘never-say-die attitude’ at such an early age with no formal hiking/trekking training, without any hiking gears, and trekking along steep rocks, sand and gravel.
