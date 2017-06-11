Prabhu orders inquiry into para-athlete’s berth issue

New Delhi:- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today ordered an inquiry into the way medal-winning para- athlete Suvarna Raj was treated in a train.

According to reports, the wheelchair-bound athlete was denied a differently abled-friendly berth in the Nagpur- Nizamuddin Garib Rath express despite repeated requests.

Raj, who was allotted an upper berth, had to sleep on the floor of the train after failing to get the berth meant for the differently abled (‘divyang’) on Saturday.

“Have ordered enquiry in the issue. We are serious about ensuring smooth travel for Divyangs,” Prabhu tweeted.

PTI