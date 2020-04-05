Prabhu Dayal Sharma contributes Rs 50,000 to PM CARES Fund

JAMMU: Prabhu Dayal Sharma, resident of Pounichak Talab Tillo Jammu has donated Rs 50,000 as a contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) towards the efforts being undertaken to contain the spread of COVID-19. He appealed to the people of Jammu to come forward for extending a helping hand to needy families and donate generously at this hour of crisis.
