PPP hails reservation in municipal committees

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: President Pir Panjal Party (PPP)Advocate Choudhary Mohammad Younis alongwith Congress leader Choudhary Imram Zaffar welcomed the Governor’s decision for implementing the reservation policy for SC/ST candidates for the post of President in Municipal Committees.

The leaders also demanded that similar reservation policy be also implemented in Municipal Councils by reserving the post of Chairman for women and SC/ST candidates as provided in Municipal Act 2002. It will be a big boost towards improving the social status of women and their empowerment.