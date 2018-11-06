POWERGRID restores snowfall-hit transmission lines in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In the late evening of November 3 and morning of November 4, heavy snowfall was observed in areas of Jammu and Kashmir throwing normal life out of gear in the State as people suffered immensely due to power breakdown in the Valley.

Powergrid’s six transmission lines namely both 400 kV Double Circuit New Wanpoh-Kishenpur and 400 kV Double Circuit New Wanpoh-Wagoora tripped in the morning of November 4. As soon as the fault was noticed, quick action was taken by Powergrid immediately and all Powergrid lines were restored within a span of about half an hour.

During the snowfall, three JK-PDD lines namely 132 kV Mirbazar-Kulgam, 132 kV Mirbazar-Lisser, 132 kV Lassipora-Shopian were also affected due to failure of towers. The local level restoration of transmission lines is being done by JK-PDD and Powergrid jointly. Powergrid is providing all required support along with expert manpower for quick restoration by deploying Emergency Restoration System (ERS). Power is now available in the Valley and affected JK-PDD transmission lines are being restored proactively.

Prompt action taken by Powergrid has brought back the Valley’s power to normalcy. The 1,600 MW normal load of power in J and K is being fulfilled in the State presently.