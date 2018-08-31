POWERGRID provides computers to Govt School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: POWERGRID on Friday came forward to provide a small help in education sector by handing over six computers along with UPS to Government Higher Secondary Model School for Girls at Samba. J.P Singh, Executive Director POWERGRID Northern Region-II handed over these computers in a simple but impressive function in the school.

J.K Raina, Principal of the School received these computers from POWERGRID in presence of staff members of the school and senior officers of POWERGRID including Amarjit, S.M Kandwal, General Managers of POWERGRID, Dr. J.S Chouhan Chief Manager(HR), Ramesh Kumar Chief Manager(I/C) Samba Substation, Gautam Luthra Chief Manager(PESM) and Raman Chief Manager(HR).