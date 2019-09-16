Powerful Munn misleads soul: Madhu Param Hans

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Showering the pearls of spiritualism, Madhu Param Hans ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of Sahib Bandgi panth, said that the soul of man today has forgotten its real identity on account of its association with Munn Maya. At the time of blessing with Nam the satguru separates your soul from the Munn. Our soul has spread in the entire body but he concentrates it at the Agya chakra. Then Munn can’t absorb it in its ownself however hard it may try. The disciple begins to have a knowledge of its soul. The soul needs no energy. It has an unlimited power in it due to its being a part of Param Purush. The guru only removes the coating of Munn Maya from it. This step enables it to understand itself.

Once a cub got mixed up with the goats of a shepherd. It had got separated from its mother. The shepherd found it & brought it with him. It played with his goats. It had forgotten its real identity. Normally, a lion doesn’t eat grass but it began to do so.

Likewise, the soul has been accustomed to live in the company of the Indriyas.

Its style of fighting was also like that of goats. Instead of roaring it began to bleat. It walked like a goat. So to say, its behaviour had become completely like that of the goats.

Whenever the shepherd beat the goats with his stick, it did so to the cub as well. It was in his grip like other goats.

One day, a lion from some nearby forest came there. The lion saw that the cub was feeding on grass & was receiving the strokes of stick along with other goats. It seemed to have become a goat. It was against the nature of a lion. It went near the cub. The cub was frightened on seeing the lion. The latter asked it not to feel frightened. It said that it (lion) would eat it up. The lion said that it was also a lion. It said that it was a goat. The lion took it to a spring of water & asked it to see that both of them looked alike. It asked if it was really a lion. The lion assured it of its being a lion. It taught the cub all the skills of fighting & roaring like a lion. The cub was already in possession of these traits. The lion only made it know of these. In the same manner, the power of the soul has not declined. It has only got hidden due to its association with Munn.

The soul (a part of Param Purush-a lion) has been eating the grass in the form of vices due to its association with the Indriyas. The shepherd in the guise of Munn has been beating it with a stick. The saints in the guise of a lion from the forest meet it & take it to the spring in the form of Agyachakra. They make it understand its real identity.

The cub even while living in the company of the goats possessed the power of a lion. Only its behaviour & nature had changed due to its association with the goats. The lion awakened its power. Likewise, the saints create awakening in the soul. Then the goats in the form of Indriyas begin to feel frightened. The Munn loses its power to make the soul dance to its tune as before.

So to say, the powerful Munn misleads the soul but the satguru takes the soul far from the limit of Munn by revealing to it its real identity.