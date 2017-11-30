Power shutdown scheduled in Trikuta Nagar, Gangyal and adjoining areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out various development works by M/S. IRCON International Ltd under R-APDRP Scheme, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar, part of Gangyal and its adjoining areas fed from 33 KV GG-2 feeder shall remain affected onDecember 2 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV G-3 and G-6 feeders shall remain affected on December 02 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from 33 KV GG-2 and GG-3 feeders shall remain affected on December 04 and 06 from8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.