Power shutdown scheduled in parts of Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In order to carry out work for cutting of trees for four laning of Jammu Akhnoor road, the shutdown of 11kV feeders is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Muthi, Lower Muthi, Paloura, Barnai and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 19 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Udheywala, KC Colony, Ganesh Vihar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 19 from 6 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Shanti Nagar, Paloura, Toph Bazar, Mandlik Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 19 from 6 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, for undertaking emergency branch cutting and replacement of worn-out jumpers / isolators of 33 KV G-9 line, the shutdown of 33 KV G-9 line emanating from 132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Panjtirthi, Gujjar Nagar, DC Office, Dhounthly, Kachi Chawni, Jain Bazar, Pacca Danga, Peer Mitha, Ustad Mohalla, Jullaka Mohalla and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 19 from 7.30 am to 11 am.

However, for widening of Jammu Akhnoor road, the shutdown of 11KV feeders is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Rajpura Chungi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 19 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Toph Sherkhanian and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 20 from 6 am to 10 am.