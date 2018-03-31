Power shutdown scheduled in Jammu and adjoining areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To execute work for creation of isolation points and insertion of poles, the shutdown of 11 KV BB-3+5 and PHE feeders is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Industrial Estate Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 1 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Similarly, to carry out urgent re-alignment of 33 KV line to avoid crossing over the houses, the shutdown of 33 KV Janipur-Muthi Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Muthi, PHE Muthi, Paloura, MES Muthi, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on April 2 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Meanwhile, to carry out work for replacement of 33 KV Circuit Breaker and isolator, the shutdown of 33 KV Kartholi feeder emanating from 132/33/11 KV Grid Station Bari Brahmana is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to areas fed from the Grid Station BB-I shall remain affected on April 1 from 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 4:15 to 5:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Smailpur, Mandal, Gurha, Uttervani, Raisuchani and its adjoining areas will remain affected on April 1 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

However, to execute work of laying of 240 mm2 HT AB cable at Super Bazar Car Parking, the shutdown of 11 KV CB-4 feeder is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Raghunath Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, Partap Garh Mohalla, Gali Gujaran and adjoining areas being fed from 11 KV S-8 feeder emanating from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Secretariat will remain affected on April 2 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.

Similarly, for shifting of 33 KV G-7 Line for AMRUT Scheme of UEED, the shutdown of 33 KV G-7 lines is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Police Quarters, Sainik Colony, Chowadi, Transport Nagar, Fruit Mandi Complex, Narwal, Bathindi, PHE installations and adjoining areas will remain affected on April 3 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, to execute work for charging of new 11 KV panels and 66 KV Busbar, the shutdown of 66/11 KV R/Stn. Samba-I and Samba-II is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Samba Town, Navodya School and Mansar will remain affected on April 1 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Meanwhile, to carry out various development works by M/s IRCON under Scheme R-APDRP Jammu, the shutdown of 33 KV lines requisition from Sheetli Substation 33 KV Line and Channi Himmat 33/11 KV Substation is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Sheetli, PHE and its adjoining shall remain affected on April 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas will remain affected on April 7 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Bhatindi and its adjoining areas being fed from 33 KV G-7 feeder shall remain affected on April 3 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and April 5 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.