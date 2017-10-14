Power shutdown schedule

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out emergency repair work of 33 KV BH-II line, the power supply to Canal Road, Shakti Nagar, Talab Tillo, Udheywalla, Bohri, Jewel, Company Bagh, Camp Gole Gujral, Gho-Manasan, Marh, Gajansoo and adjoining areas fed from 132 KV Barn-Canal Double Circuit Line shall remain affected on October 15 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, to carry out replacement of jumpers, droppers and other hotspots, the power supply to Entire Udhampur, Ramnagar, Chenani, MES, Airforce, Army, Kishtwar and Doda districts fed from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station, Udhampur shall remain affected on October 15from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, to carry out preventive maintenance and repair/replacement the shutdown of 2×50 MVA, 132/33 KV Grid Station, Janipur is allowed on October 15 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. During the shutdown period, the power supply to 132 KV Grid Station Janipur/Jhajjar shall remain affected. The areas affected shall be 33 KV Janipur, Subash Nagar, New Secretariat, Roop Nagar, Sheetli and Muthi etc.

Similarly, to carry out the work of laying of 33 KV AB cable the shutdown of 33 KV University-IME line emanating from 132/33 KV Grid Station Jhajjar Kotli is allowed on October 15, and 17 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM and on October 16 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the shutdown period the power supply to R/Stns SMVDU and IME Hospital shall remain affected.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Assar Batote and Nashri tunnel fed from 132/33 KV Grid Station Batote shall remain affected on October 16 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Ramban, Sangaldan, Ramsoo and Gool fed from 132/33 KV Grid Station Ramban shall remain affected on October 17 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, to carry out the stringing works of 400 KV double circuits Dulhasti-Kishenpur Transmission Line, the power supply the power supply to the areas of Kahara, Bungwah, Jangalwar, Jakyas, Chhilipingal, Gundoh, Bhatuas, Thathri, Changa and Saroor shall remain affected on October 22, 23 and 25 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.