Power shutdown

JAMMU: To carry out work for replacement of 33 KV Circuit Breaker of G-6 feeder under PSDF scheme, the shutdown of 33 KV G-6 feeder emanating from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 17 from 6:00 to 9:30 AM.
