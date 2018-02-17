Power shutdown

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To execute various development works by M/s IRCON International Ltd under R-APDRP Jammu, the power supply to Muthi, MES and its adjoining areas fed from Muthi 33/11 KV Substation (33 KV Line) shall remain affected on February 19 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Toph, PHE and its adjoining areas fed from Toph 33/11 KV Substation (33 KV Line) shall remain affected on February 23 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Birpur Complex, Kahnal, Serora, kaluchak, Bari Brahmana Industrial Area, Greater Kailash and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV (BB-I) Grid to Birpur Complex and 11 KV Kaluchak feeder shall remain affected on February 18 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.