Power shutdown

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out branch cutting of 132 KV Barn-Siot-Kalakote-Rajouri Transmission line, the power supply to Rajouri City, Darhal, Thanamandi and whole district Poonch shall remain affected on February 4 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, to carry out branch cutting, tightening of Jumpers, nuts & bolts, replacement of damaged jumpers and attending of hotspots at various locations of132 KV Barn-Katra Transmission line, the power supply to Reasi, Arnas and Pouni shall remain affected on February 4 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Likewise, to carry out rectification of hotspots, routine/preventive maintenance in Grid Station, Barn as well as Transmission line particularly for rectification of hotspots on the location NO.13,14,17,19,31, & 46 of 220 KV D/C Barn-Kishanpur Transmission line, the power supply to Grid Station, Canal Pouni Chak, Katra, Rajouri, Draba, Chandak, Jourian and Barn Shall remain off on February 4 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and the areas affected are district Reasi, District Rajouri, District Poonch and part of District Jammu.