Power shutdown

JAMMU: To carry out various development works by M/S. IRCON International Ltd under R-APDRP scheme, the power supply to Babliana and adjoining areas fed from BL-5 and BL-3 feeders shall remain affected on November 01, 02, 03, 06 and 08 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Satwari and adjoining areas fed from SA-2, SA-6, SA-7, SA-8 and SA-9 feeders shall remain affected on November 02 and 03 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Sohajana, Mandal, Flian, Kandwal, Surya Chak, Ganeshpur, New Satwari, Airforce, Military Hospital, New Basti, Narwal pine, Airport, Military Cantt, Shastri Nagar, Digiana, Ashok Nagar, Satwari, Canal and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Canal to Chatha Line, 33 KV Satwari and 11 KV C-16 shall remain affected on November 01 and 03 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Vikas Lane, Rama Lane, Bhagwari Nagar, Puran Nagar, Ashok Nagar and adjoining areas fed from 11 KV C-7, C-D and TT-3 feeders shall remain affected on November 01, 03 and 05 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to CID Office, AG Office, Pawan Ice Cream, Medical, Bakshi Nagar, Rehari, Maheshpura and adjoining areas fed from C-19, C-22 and M-2 feeders shall remain affected on November 01 and 03 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.