Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu on Wednesday informed that for augmentation of 6.3 MVA to 10 MVA Power Transformer, the power supply to Badyal Brahmana and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 27 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, to carry out work of pole erection and structure fitting of 33 KV Kaleeth-Khour line, the power supply to Kaleeth, Khour town, Gigral, Kharah, Dhanger, Chack Malal, Aizal Mallal and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 27 and 29 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
