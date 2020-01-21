Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To carry out erection of poles of 33 KV line, the shutdown of 33 KV Old Kartholi line is being observed. During the shutdown, the power supply to Raya, Gurah Slathia, Mandal, Smailpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 23 and 27 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
