Power shutdown

KATHUA: According to the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua, the power supply to Changran, Gujjar Hostel, W. No.2, Super Bazaar, Krishna Colony, Ramnik Vihar, PWD Colony, Shiva Nagar in Kathua Town and Palli, Nagri, Barnoti and Nanan areas shall remain affected on January 5 from 10 AM to 2 PM.