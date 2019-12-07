Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nearly 14,000 students have applied online for pre and post matric scholarships at facilitation centres the district administration has set up in Srinagar.

To carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Patoli, Shiv Nagar, Subash Nagar, Government Quarter, Sarwal, Shanti Nagar, Paloura and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Janipur-Sunash Nagar line shall remain affected on December 08 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas fed from 33/11 KV R/Stns Bahwal, Thather and Bantalab and 11 KV feeder DJ-4 from R/Stn Domana shall remain affectd on December 09 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Changran, Gujjar Hostel, Ward No.02, Super Bazaar, Krishna Colony, Ramneek Vihar, PWD Colony, Shiva Nagar in Kathua town, Palli, Nagri, Barnoti and Nanan areas fed from 132/66 KV Grid Station Hatli More, Kathua shall remain affected on December 08 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.