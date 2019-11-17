Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: According to Superintending Engineer (Distribution), Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, O&M Circle, Kathua, the power supply to Lower Shiva Nagar, Ramneek Vihar, opp Easy Day, Krishna Colony, PWD Colony, Kothe, Kabir Nagar, Gujjar Hostel, W. No 2, Old Super Bazar and Shahidi Chowk shall remain affected on November 17 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM.